WELLINGTON: Opening batsman Jeet Raval, all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and batsman Neil Broom are the three new additions to New Zealand Crickets list of 21 contracted players for the 2017-18 season, the NZC announced here on Friday.

Among the notable omissions are fast bowler Doug Bracewell and off-spinner Mark Craig, besides wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

Veteran offspinner Jeetan Patel, who also bid adieu to international cricket a few hours after Ronchi, was also omitted from the list.

In Ronchi's absence, B.J. Watling is the only specialist wicket-keeper offered a central contract for the upcoming year, with aspiring candidates -- Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips and Tim Seifert -- set to stake their claims from outside the contract list.

NZC selector Gavin Larsen said de Grandhomme, Raval and Broom were all deserving of their contract offers following productive periods with the New Zealand side.

"Colin made a breakthrough last summer and is rated well in all three formats; Jeet's Test numbers speak for themselves, and Neil, as well as averaging 43 in ODI cricket (with a strike-rate of 90) since his recall, is also seen as viable cover for the Test team's middle-order," Larsen said in a statement from the cricket board.

New Zealand's contracted players for 2017-18: Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, B.J. Watling, Kane Williamson, George Worker.