With India moving above Australia to the top spot in list of teams with most 300-plus ODI totals, Express takes a quick look at India’s tryst with mammoth scores...

1996

The year that saw India record their first 300. They scored 305 against Pakistan in Sharjah, thanks to a 231-run stand for the second wicket between Sachin Tendulkar (118) and Navjot Singh Sidhu (101). They were the last Test-playing team to do so. Four teams — England, New Zealand, Australia and Pakistan — breached 300 in 1975, while Australia and West Indies did it in the 1980s. Also interestingly, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe first crossed 300 in a single match in 1992, the first instance of two such totals in one ODI. Readmitted in 1992, South Africa made 300 for the first time in 1994.

India Milestones

1st 300 - 1996 (305/5 vs Pak @ Sharjah, Pepsi Sharjah Cup)

1st 325 - 1999 (329/2 vs Kenya @ Bristol, World Cup)

1st 350 - 1999 (373/6 vs Sri Lanka @ Taunton, World Cup)

1st 375 - 1999 (376/2 vs New Zealand @ Hyderabad, bilateral series)

1st 400 - 2007 (413/5 vs Bermuda @ Port of Spain, World Cup)

Highest ODI total - 418/5 (vs West Indies @ Indore in 2011)

Bilateral story

In terms of bilateral series involving India, the most 300s were scored in the 2013 series between India and Australia held in India. It saw nine 300+ totals, including five over 350 in a five-match series (two were washed out). Rohit Sharma was Man of the Series, for making 491 runs. It is also a world record for bilateral series. The next best is also an India-Australia series (8, played in Australia in 2016), followed by the New Zealand-England series in 2015 (seven 300+ totals in just four games, one washed out).

26

No of times India have made 300 batting second, also the most by any team (17 wins in those games). Sri Lanka are next in the list (16), followed by Pakistan (12). However, Australia have the best win ratio when scoring 300s batting second (9 wins out of 10 matches). Incidentally, their only loss came against India, in Bengaluru in the 2013 series. Chasing India’s 383 (Rohit Sharma made 209 in the game), they made 326.

105

No of 300+ totals recorded in India, the most in any country. Australia is a distant second, with 79 totals. England and South Africa are next (70), followed by New Zealand (54) and West Indies (43). India have made more than 300 at home 43 times, winning 33 of those matches.