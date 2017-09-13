LONDON: Former English cricketer Graeme Welch is among the front-runners to take the role of the England bowling coach after he was asked to spend two days with the national ODI squad.

The 45-year-old, who is currently serving as the bowling coach of English county Leicestershire, will work with the side ahead of his side’s fourth ODI of the five-match series against West Indies at the Oval and is expected to remain with the team during the match.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Leicestershire chief executive Wasim Khan had a discussion with England assistant coach Paul Farbrace regarding the same and that the former had agreed to release Welch from his county obligations for a few days.

"This is a great opportunity for Graeme. He is proving an excellent coach and we wouldn't want to stand in his way,” Wasim said.

Meanwhile, Welch expressed his interest in the role, saying that the opportunity is the pinnacle for his profession.

He also confirmed that he is not going to apply for the role of the head coach at Leicestershire, which became available since the departure of Pierre de Bruyn.

The post of the England bowling coach fell vacant after Ottis Gibson left the job to take up the role of South Africa head coach.