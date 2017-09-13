KARACHI: Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir and his wife Narjis Khatun, who were expecting their first child, have welcomed the birth of a beautiful baby girl.

Confirming the news, Amir took to Twitter and shared an adorable picture of her newborn baby.

“Shukar Allhumdulilah blessed with the Rehmat of Allah. Mashallah,” he wrote on Twitter.

Amir’s fellow team-mates Hasan Ali, Kainat Imtiaz and Mohammad Nawaz also congratulated the proud parents.

The couple got married in a big fat wedding on September 21, 2016 in Lahore.

Amir is currently with his wife in England and is missing Pakistan’s T20 series against the World XI side, which began on Tuesday.