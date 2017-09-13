LAHORE: Pakistan, who won the toss and elected to bat, made 174-6 in the second Twenty20 international against the World XI at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Babar Azam (45), Ahmed Shehzad (43) and Shoaib Malik (39) had good starts but none of them went on to score big, as Pakistan found it tough going on a slow and low pitch.

For the World XI Sri Lankan paceman Thisara Perera and West Indian spinner Samuel Badree claimed two wickets apiece.

Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0 after their 20-run win Tuesday in a match which marked the return of international cricket to the South Asian country.