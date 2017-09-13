LAHORE: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat in the second Twenty20 international against the World XI at Lahore's Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday.

Pakistan, who won the first game of a three-match series by 20 runs on Tuesday, brought in paceman Usman Shinwari and spinner Mohammad Nawaz in place of Fahim Ashraf and the unfit Hasan Ali.

The World XI left out Darren Sammy and Grant Elliott for Paul Collingwood and Samuel Badree.

The series is aimed at reviving international cricket in Pakistan, suspended since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Rumman Raees

World XI: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Tim Paine, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Samuel Badree

Umpires: Shozab Raza (PAK) and Ahmed Shahab (PAK)

Tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

ICC match referee: Richie Richardson (WI)