CHENNAI : Two goals each by Okoro and Cletus helped Hindustan Eagles thrash Chennai City FC 5-0 in the CFA Senior Division League. Chennai Customs RC defeated Arrows FC 3-1. Prashant, Vijay and Sasikumar were on the scoresheet for Customs while Emmanuvel Chijiku scored for Arrows FC.

Paul cracks century

R Paul Johnson’s 117 paved the way for Sir Ashley Biggs Institute to beat National Recreation Club by 58 runs in the TNCA Fifth Division league. In another match, B Vinay Kumar grabbed a fifer (5/23) to help Park Town RC beat Grand Prix CC by eight wickets.

V Division E: Sir Ashley Biggs Institute 250 in 49.5 ovs (R Paul Johnson 117; P Munirathinam 5/79) bt National RC 192 in 42.5 ovs (S Agilan 63, Kundan Kumar 3/52, B Manikandan 3/59); TV Sivaprakasam Memorial Sports Club 277/7 in 50 ovs (K Sathish Kumar 66; C Sahaya Vinoth 3/93, R Yuvaraj 3/62) bt Eccentrics CC 169 in 43.5 ovs (P Vajravel 69; K Eswran 4/46, GD Dhanakoti 3/34); Comrades Cricket Club 266 in 50 ovs (S Ashok Kumar 71; K Akshay Kumar 3/29) bt Egmore Club 84 in 19.5 ovs (S Arun Raj 7/50); Harnath CC 176 in 37.5 ovs (DSK Prakash Kumar 58; E Prabhaker 4/74, K Prabhu 3/36) lost to Venkat CC 177/8 in 42.3 ovs; Grand Prix CC 81 in 39.1 ovs (B Vinay Kumar 5/23, S Shanmugam 3/25) lost to Park Town RC 82/2 in 12.3 ovs.

Mini volleyball nationals

A 12-member Tamil Nadu men’s team will participate in the 26th mini national volleyball championship in Mizoram from April 24-28.Men’s team: M Dinesh Kumar, P Varun, Prema Sagar, Sri Sanjay, R Rakesh, K Vasantha Kumar, N Vikram, V Suresh, N Deepak, V Naveen, SR Nathish, M Santhosh. Coach: S Krishnamoorthi.

Women: MS Divya Bharathi, V Suji, D Gopika, A Ananthi, M Preethika, K Samyuktha, J Santhiya, D Malathi, D Janani, S Pramitha, J Saranya Sri, S Pavithra. Coach: Mohamed Thoufik.

Praggnanandhaa bags norm

R Praggnanandhaa, a seventh standard student of Velammal Mogappair, finished on top with seven points in the 4th Fischer Memorial GM norm international chess tournament in Greece. His current rating is 2520. This was his second GM norm and another will fetch him the coveted title. Players from 10 countries participated in the event.