CHENNAI : Four goals by Siva Sakthi helped Chennai United FC hammer Income Tax RC 10-3 in a Senior Division match of the CFA league on Thursday. Subash scored two goals. Nivas, Ganeshan, Edwin and an own goal by Jude completed the tally. Venkatesan scored a hat-trick for the losing team.

Senior Division: Chennai United FC 10 ( Siva Sakthi 4, Subash 2, Nivas, Ganeshan, Edwin, Jude own goal) bt Income Tax RC 3 (Venkatesan 3). MoM: Siva Sakthi. Indian Bank 5 (Elavarasan, Pravitto, Lepcha 2, Kapongo Lunga Patient) bt RBI 1 (Shiva Priyan). MoM: Lepcha

Madhan-Avantika win The pair of Madhankumar and Sai Avantika of Nungambakkam Tennis Club won the UCALTNTA Chennai inter-club mixed doubles rolling trophy. They defeated Besant Nagar Club’s Ajai Selvaraj and Mrithyunka Babu 6-1, 6-4 in the final at Nungambakkam tennis courts. The NTC pair was off to a great start when they broke Mrithyunka to lead 2-1 and went on to win the first set. In the second set, the Besant Nagar pair took the upper hand when they broke Avantika to lead 2-0. Mrithyunka held serve for a 3-0 lead, but the experienced NTC pair steadied the ship by winning five games in a row and clinched the title.

Manikandan shines MR Manikandan’s fifer helped National United Club beat Amar Cricket Club in a Fifth Division D Zone TNCA league match. V Division D: National United Club 256/6 in 37 ovs (J Krishna Kumar 72, Kiran Suresh 55) bt Amar Cricket Club 160 in 34.2 ovs (P Purushoth Kumar 41, MR Manikandan 5/34). George Town United Club 216/7 in 28 ovs (G Suresh Kumar 72, Aditya Manikandan 63 n.o, N Niranjan 41, B Magesh 4/65) bt Jai Hind Cricket Club 153/8 in 28 ovs (T Samuel Durairaj 67 n.o). VI Division A: Shivaji Cricket Club 174/8 in 30 ovs (T Sangara Lingam 47, Karthikeyan 40, G Sivakumar 3/44) bt National Cricket Club 72 in 21.2 ovs (MSathish 3/36, P Ravindar 3/12).

Volleyball camp Nellai Friends Volleyball Club and Dr Sivanthi Club of Chennai will organise their 36th free summer volleyball coaching camp for children from April 23, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. Players can register on April 23. For details, contact secretary and camp coordinator, Nellai Friends Volleyball Club, Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Egmore.

Cricket coaching Little Hearts Cricket Academy will conduct the 22nd summer camp for boys and girls (6-19 years) at GGN International School in Chromepet from April 20 to May 30. There will be two sessions per day — 6 to 8.30 am and 3.45-6 pm. For registration contact 9841260011, 9710706012.