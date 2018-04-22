KOLKATA: The fact that India and Pakistan do not have a Players' Association is a cause of worry for the International Cricket Council (ICC) and was discussed during the first day of the five-day meeting that got underway at a city hotel on Sunday.

"India and Pakistan do not have a proper players association which is recognised. It is already mentioned in the Lodha Commission I believe and it is definitely a big concern," an official of the Federation of International Cricketers' Associations (FICA) said.

One of the key reforms of the Lodha committee is forming a Cricket Players' Association (CPA).

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) had decided to set up a 'Working Group' comprising cricket legend Kapil Dev, former India batsman Anshuman Gaekwad, wicket-keeper Bharat Reddy and ex-India women's team captain Shanta Rangaswamy, to form a Cricket Players' Association.