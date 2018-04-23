Table tennis player G Sathiyan being felicitated by his alma mater St Joseph’s CoE for his splendid show in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games

CHENNAI: B Abishek’s unbeaten century propelled Don Bosco ‘A’ to a 139-run victory against Madras Gymkhana in the 11th Rahul Dravid Cup inter-school invitation T20 cricket tournament. In another match, Don Bosco B beat MCC thanks to Yuvraj Jaiswal who scored 59.

Brief scores: Don Bosco ‘A’ 237/3 in 20 ovs (B Abishek 142 n.o) bt Madras Gymkhana 98/4 in 20 ovs (S Kanda Karthik 34). MoM: V Abishek. Nathella School 184/4 in 20 ovs (KMS Achari 70, Jaffer Ali Khan 82; D Rohit 3/32) bt SBOA Jr College 136 all out in 17.3 ovs. MoM: Jaffer Ali Khan. Don Bosco ‘B’ 137/4 in 20 ovs (Yuvraj Jaiswal 59) bt MCC 110/6 in 20 ovs (Sanjay 51). MoM: Yuvraj Jaiswal. Combined XI 74/9 in 20 ovs (Raja Ganapathy 3/8, Santhosh Kumar 3/3) lost to St Patrick’s 76/4 in 14 ovs (Bharath Ram 3/16). MoM: Rajaganapathy.

Big win for Apollo

Suthanthira Raj’s unbeaten halfcentury paved the way for Apollo Tyres to thrash Servion Global Solutions by 162 runs in the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial league cum knock-out tournament. Mohamed Ali also starred for Apollo with a five-for. Brief scores: Apollo Tyres 260/7 in 30 ovs (A Prithvi Raj 40, Sathish 67, Suthanthira Raj 59 n.o; Mohamed Ali 5/59) bt Servion Global Solutions 98 all out in 24 ovs. MoM: Suthanthira Raj.

Horse riding camp

The Madras School of Equitation Trust is organising a horse riding summer camp for children at the premises of the Madras School of Equitation Trust located at No 1, Blue Cross road, (near Blue Cross), Velachery Check Post. The camp is open for children who are three years and above. It will be held from Tuesday to Sunday. There will be two levels of coaching — intro course and foundation course. The first batch of this camp will commence from April 24 and will go on till May 31 and the fees is `9500. For further details, contact the trust office.

ICF thrash Southern Railway

Ramakrishnan scored a brace in seven minutes as ICF hammered Southern Railway in a CFA Senior Division league match at the ICF Stadium on Sunday. In another match, Hindustan Eagles drew with Income Tax 1-1. Results: ICF 4 (Ramakrishnan 11th&18th, Karthick 33rd, Freddy 60th) beat Southern Railway 1(Nandu 67th). Hindustan Eagles 1 (Cletus 15th) drew with Income Tax RC 1( Bebitto 69th).Today’s fixtures: Chennai United FC vs Chennai FC at 2PM, RBI vs Viva Chennai at 4PM (both at JN Stadium).