KOLKATA: Even as acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary gave a warm welcome to Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi, tension between the boards over resumption of bilateral ties was palpable. To begin with, Sethi revealed that the PCB stands by the MoU signed between the boards in 2014 and claimed that they stand a good chance of winning the appeal now in front of an ICC tribunal, which would see the BCCI pay around $70 million if they find Islamabad’s claims legitimate. The PCB has also told the ICC that they would agree to the upcoming Future Tours Programme (FTP) only when a change is made if the tribunal’s verdict goes in their favour.

Choudhary, clearly, was having none of it. He said the letter signed between the two boards was merely an MoU and they didn’t have any official contract. “It was a statement of intent. I don’t blame them (PCB) for sticking to the letter. But it’s not a contract,” he said. Though the case will be heard by the ICC tribunal in the coming months, it is understood that the ICC is keen on settling the issue outside the court. ICC chairman Shashank Manohar is showing active interest as he believes that even a compensation amount demanded by the PCB would not ensure the resumption of bilateral series.

“Even if the PCB wins the verdict, and receives the money it demands, what is the use? The ICC wants all members to play against each other. This is a unique case because the BCCI maintains that until the government gives a clearance, it cannot commit. Although the ICC doesn’t encourage government interference, what can it do,” sources told Express. Sethi wondered why the BCCI is not ready to play or host Pakistan at a neutral venue. The ICC has approved an FTP between 2019-23, which includes a Test Championship sans a series involving India and Pakistan.

Sethi said it can be altered depending on the tribunal’s verdict. “The FTP for the next five years is more or less settled. India has not slotted games against Pakistan. We have said alright if this is the way you want it. But we will agree to this depending on the decision of the dispute resolution committee. If it is in our favour, they will have to change the FTP.”

The BCCI has maintained it cannot play Pakistan in a bilateral series without permission from the government. Sethi said they don’t seek permission for playing other nations. “If India come to Pakistan, they want security and vice versa because of the political situation. But there is no security issue in a neutral venue, which is what we have been saying. The BCCI has difficulties in ensuring that as well. Why should you require permission? The ICC doesn’t want government interference in affairs of cricket boards,” Sethi added.

India to host day-night Test against West Indies?

KOLKATA: Acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary on Monday revealed that one of the two Tests against the West Indies later this year will be a day-night affair. He said the team has been informed and a confirmation on the venue would be out in about 10 days. Choudhary had spoken about it earlier also. But the Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai had asked him to consult the Indian team management. It was learnt that Virat Kohli & Co had reservations against day-night Tests. India is still to play one. “I consulted the team management, selectors, officebearers.

All are in agreement that one of the two Tests against West Indies will be a day-night Test,” Choudhary said. Rajkot and Hyderabad will host the Tests. Express understands the team isn’t too keen. If a day-night Test is played, players have to play DuleepTrophy, a day-night affair. But with the national team in England till September 11, it has to be seen how many feature in Duleep Trophy. The West Indies series is likely to begin in early October. If the BCCI slots a day-night Test, then Australia might ask them play one when the team travels Down Under later in the season.