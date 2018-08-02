Current crop needs to fill void left by Smith and Warner: Hussey

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s Been a while since Australia have been coping with two big voids in their team for a while courtesy that infamous ball-tampering scandal. Their lacklustre record after that fiasco has placed pressure on Cricket Australia (CA) to fast-track the return of Steve Smith and David Warner back to the national fold by allowing them to play domestic cricket and other matches.

But former Australia cricketer Michael Hussey feels that the likes of Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh have to step up up their game in the duo’s absence, particularly when their home season begins in Novemeber.

“There has already been pressure about getting Smith and Warner playing in Big Bash League and first class cricket in Australia, and CA have already said ‘no’. I am worried about the batting unit. We are going to miss our two best batsmen, but it gives others a chance to become new heroes of Australian cricket,” said Hussey. “We need guys like Khawaja to really step up. Marsh has been having a good run. They need to step up to become world-class players,” said Hussey, who was part of the all-conquering Australian team. India have so far not won a series Down Under and have not won a Test in the last two visit to the country which explains how Australia have dominated proceedings.

They might have found success even in seamer-friendly conditions of South Africa, but their recent history in Australia does not look impressive. Though it may be too early to speculate about, India’s tour of Australia later in the year could prove to be a golden chance for the visitors, if Smith and Warner fail to make the cut then. Virat Kohli & Co have been playing wonderful cricket of late.

They have some brilliant batsmen and their pace attack has looked solid, which could prove to be their big weapon. Smith and Warner have always been a thorn in India’s flesh, scoring big against them. Both have compiled more than 1,000 Test runs against India alone. During the 2015 series, Smith alone scored four hunderds. Without them, Australia will have to depend on their bowlers like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to deliver the goods against a strong India line-up.

If their bowlers fire, one could witness a good contest between bat and ball. “If all our bowlers are fit and firing, India will have to work hard for runs in Australia. Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins and Lyon have to stay fit. It is a wonderful chance for India, perhaps maybe even win a series on Australian soil,” said Hussey.

“Australia will fight tooth and nail all the way. New coach Justin Langer is very competitive and he will impart his work ethics in the team. And, don’t underestimate Australia”