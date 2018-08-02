Home Sport Cricket

Delhi and District Cricket Association appoints CEO, CFO, COO

The appointments have been made as per the recommendation of Justice Lodha Committee and in accordance with related orders of the Supreme Court.

Published: 02nd August 2018 09:42 PM

DDCA president Rajat Sharma (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a bid to run the affairs in a professional manner, the new regime of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has appointed Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer.

Ravi Kant Chopra has been named the CEO, P C Vaish CFO and G R Saxena will be the COO.

Chopra, who belonged to Indian Defence Estates Service, has held the position of Director General, Defence Estates, Ministry of Defence in the Government of India.

An MA, LLB, he holds a diploma in Public Administration from IIAP, Paris.

Chopra is a member of Delhi Bar Council, a Life Member and Fellow of Indian Council of Arbitration.

He has also worked as senior adviser at the Max Institute of Health Education and Research (MIHER).

Vaish has been chairman & managing director of National Textiles Corporation Ltd (NTC).

Earlier, he worked as chief manager, Finance, at NHPC (National Hydroelectric Power Corporation).

A chartered accountant by profession, Vaish has chaired the boards of directors of several textile companies in the private sector.

Saxena worked as senior GM, HR & Administration in Indian Express Newspapers (Mumbai) Ltd, and later as senior vice president HR & Administration at The Indian Express Pvt Ltd.

His experience in HR & Administration spans nearly 30 years.

The above appointments have been made as per the recommendation of Justice Lodha Committee and in accordance with related orders of the Supreme Court.

"I am excited to have such experienced individuals to look after the day-to-day affairs of our association. These individuals have vast acumen and talent, and I am confident they will bring about fundamental and transparent changes in the working of Delhi's cricket body," DDCA President Rajat Sharma said in a statement.

