England captain Joe Root says Virat Kohli's mic drop adds "spice" to five-Test series 

Kohli's animated celebration of Root's run out was a response to the England skipper's 'mic drop' gesture during the ODI series, when he had dropped his bat dramatically to celebrate his hundred.

Kohli celebrated the dismissal with a 'mic-drop' send-off, something Root had done after guiding England to a 2-1 ODI series win against India last month. (Photo | AP)

BIRMINGHAM: India skipper Virat Kohli mocked at Joe Root's 'mic drop' celebration with his own version of the gesture but the England captain took it sportingly, saying "it adds to the spectacle of Test cricket".

Kohli's act came after his direct throw from mid-wicket found the England captain short of the crease after having added 100 plus runs with Jonny Bairstow on the opening day of the first Test.

"I did not see it in the middle. Saw it last night after day's play. It adds to the whole spectacle of Test cricket. Gives a bit of humour to it. It also makes it for a very entertaining series. Let's see how things pan out over the course of the five Tests," Root told Sky Sports ahead of day two.

From a comfortable 111 for two, England ended the day at 285 for nine with Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammad Shami doing the bulk of the damage.

"It was a disappointing last session but for majority of the day we played some good cricket. And that is what we have got to take into today. We had good partnerships on a wicket that did a bit all day. That gives our bowlers a lot of confidence."

Talking about his mix-up with Jonny Bairstow that led to the runout, Root added: "It was a human error. It happens, unfortunately. You hear a call and you trust your mate. It happens. I could have easily said no (to the second run) as well. No hard feelings there."

