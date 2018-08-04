Josh Hazelwood would love to be Australian vice-captain

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood said that he would love to take up the responsibility of vice-captaincy of the team.

The 27-year-old further asserted that it is an exciting role that brings out the best in players.

"I would love to do it. It's a great opportunity to get one of the bowlers in there, get our point of view of what's happening out on the field and so on," Australian cricketer's Association quoted Hazelwood, as saying.

"It would be exciting to get the role. It brings the best out in players, as we saw with Smithy his batting went to another level when he became captain," he added.

The comment came after Australian bowler Pat Cummins, reportedly endorsed the fellow fast bowlers' name for the position.

Hazelwood, along with fast bowler Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon, is in line to be appointed as the deputy of Tim Paine.

He, however, underscored that he would have no issues with some other player getting the job as there are many senior players in the group who hold enough experience to take up the role.

"We've got that senior group of four or five players there who've played a lot of cricket now. Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, myself and Tim Paine. I think it'll be fine whoever gets the job," he said.

The Australian team had to go through a major leadership shuffle after their captain Steve Smith and opener David Warner were handed a one-year ban following a massive ball-tampering scandal during the third Test match against South Africa at New Lands. They are struggling since then to fall back in line.

The team were thrashed 1-4 by England in the recently concluded five-match ODI series before conceding defeat in the final of the seven-match ODI tri-series against Pakistan.

Australia will look to improve their performance in their next assignment where they will meet Pakistan for two Test matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), this October.