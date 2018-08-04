Home Sport Cricket

Josh Hazelwood would love to be Australian vice-captain

Hazelwood, along with fast bowler Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon, is in line to be appointed as the deputy of Tim Paine.

Published: 04th August 2018 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood

Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood (File | AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood said that he would love to take up the responsibility of vice-captaincy of the team.

The 27-year-old further asserted that it is an exciting role that brings out the best in players.

"I would love to do it. It's a great opportunity to get one of the bowlers in there, get our point of view of what's happening out on the field and so on," Australian cricketer's Association quoted Hazelwood, as saying.

"It would be exciting to get the role. It brings the best out in players, as we saw with Smithy his batting went to another level when he became captain," he added.

The comment came after Australian bowler Pat Cummins, reportedly endorsed the fellow fast bowlers' name for the position.

Hazelwood, along with fast bowler Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon, is in line to be appointed as the deputy of Tim Paine.

He, however, underscored that he would have no issues with some other player getting the job as there are many senior players in the group who hold enough experience to take up the role.

"We've got that senior group of four or five players there who've played a lot of cricket now. Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, myself and Tim Paine. I think it'll be fine whoever gets the job," he said.

The Australian team had to go through a major leadership shuffle after their captain Steve Smith and opener David Warner were handed a one-year ban following a massive ball-tampering scandal during the third Test match against South Africa at New Lands. They are struggling since then to fall back in line.

The team were thrashed 1-4 by England in the recently concluded five-match ODI series before conceding defeat in the final of the seven-match ODI tri-series against Pakistan.

Australia will look to improve their performance in their next assignment where they will meet Pakistan for two Test matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), this October.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Josh Hazelwood​​ Australia cricket team Australian vice-captain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta