Super Smriti Mandhana smashes 60 ball century, takes Western Storms to victory

By PTI

MANCHESTER: Smriti Mandhana continued her dream run smashing her way to a 60-ball-hundred as she powered Western Storms to an easy seven-wicket win over Lancashire Thunder in a Kia Women's T20 Super League encounter.

Smriti hit 102 off 61 balls as Storms chased a target of 154 set by the home team in 18.4 overs.

The left handed opener hit 12 boundaries and four sixes in her innings.

This was her first T20 hundred in franchise cricket while she has five half centuries in T20Is.

Interestingly, Smriti's national team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, failed to open her account for Thunders.

Smriti's sequence of scores in the competition so far has been 48, 37, 52 no off 19 balls, 43 no off 27 balls and 102 off 61.

This was the first time she had been dismissed in the tournament having already scored 282 runs.

She is now the top run getter in the tournament.