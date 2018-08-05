India’s 31-run defeat against England: Ben there, done that

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Where do you even begin?

From the decision to bench Cheteshwar Pujara for Shikhar Dhawan to ensure KL Rahul a berth in the playing XI? Or from the failure of a batting unit that has hid behind its captain, who has repeatedly bailed them out? Or from those dropped catches in the slips, which if taken would have not left India chasing 194 in first place? The list is endless.

Birmingham, courtesy India’s 31-run defeat against England on Saturday, has now joined Barbados, Chennai and Adelaide as the cities that the team’s fans will remember for hurtful losses.

The only solace here is that th­ey at least came close to winning at a venue where no Asian side has clinched a Test. Edgbaston is­n’t the easiest of places to bat th­anks to its weather and conditi­ons; a strong reason behind why England like to play there. But, you know — rather, we all — how this India team continues to blessed with gifted players who are always faced with one pa­rticular nemesis: selection calls.

How long are we going to see Dhawan opening in such condit­ions, where he seldom gets into positions to prolong his stay in the middle? How long will we see Pujara watch a fragile middle-order crumble? True, he didn’t ha­ve the best of county seasons, but he at least is better-equipped to see off the new ball and lay a platform for Virat Kohli.

Imagine this. Openers Murali Vijay and KL Rahul, along with Pujara at one-down, have helped India amble to 140/2. Kohli walks in. There’s no scoreboard pressure. He cuts loose in the way only he can. Sounds nice, doesn’t it? After all, a settled top-order too helped make Sachin Tendu­lkar who he became after the tu­rn of this millennium.

But, reality is quite different. In India’s opener merry-go-ro­und, nobody has come out on top. Th­ey now have three such men with severely-dented confidence. Not to mention a No 3 who do­e­s­n’t know when he will next get a ch­a­nce. This chopping and cha­n­g­ing has had a ripple eff­ect on India’s slip cordon, wh­e­re catches have been treated like cups filled to the brim with boiling tea.

All said and done, India should know that their batting let them down. Bowlers have kept them in the game, no matter where they play. But, when was the last time you saw anyone apart from Kohli make runs on foreign shores, barring Sri Lanka and Caribbean? You’d have to go back to India’s tour of Australia in 2014-15. Vijay, Rahul and Rahane made valuable contributions, but even then Kohli had four hundreds to his name.“Application” is what Kohli wants from India’s top-order.

“There’s a lot to learn from our lo­wer order too. In the first inni­n­gs, Ishant (Sharma) and Umesh (Yadav) got stuck in there. Ishant showed character. Umesh was there with Hardik (Pandya). Th­o­se kinds of things make you feel th­at as top-order batsmen, you need to apply yourself better,” he said after the loss.

“We need to look at ourselves in the mirror. There’s no hiding. Whenever you step onto the field, whatever you feel will come out in no time. We just have to be fearless, enjoy our cricket, take the negatives out, look at the positives, and build on those.”

With four more Tests to go, writing India off would be fooli­sh. Especially given the fact that th­ey have time and again shown resolve after having their backs pressed to a wall. South Africa — although that series was lost — was proof enough they can come back from the dead. In Johannesburg, they corrected their mistakes — especially selection ones — and succeeded. We have five da­ys to find out if they do that ag­ain, before they step out at Lord’s.

Scoreboard



England 1st Innings: 287

India 1st Innings: 274

England 2nd Innings: 180

India 2nd Innings (overnight: 110-5): Kohli lbw Stokes 51, Karthik c Malan b Anderson 20, Pandya c Cook b Stokes 31, Shami c Bairstow b Stokes 0, Ishant lbw Rashid 11, Umesh (not out) 0, Extras (b1, lb2) 2, Total (all out, 54.2 ovs) 162.

FoW: 1-19, 2-22, 3-46, 4-63, 5-78, 6-112, 7-141, 8-141, 9-154.

Bowling: Anderson 16-2-50-2; Broad 14-2-43-2; Stokes 14.2-40-4; Curran 6-0-18-1; Rashid 4-1-9-1.