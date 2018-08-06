Home Sport Cricket

James Anderson survives injury scare while playing golf

Trying his hand at golf after the team's 31-run victory in the opening Test against India, Anderson's swing went horribly wrong and the ball rebounded off a tree before hitting him.

Published: 06th August 2018 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

James Anderson

England pacer James Anderson (File | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Veteran England paceman James Anderson has survived a major injury scare while playing golf alongside pace colleague Stuart Broad, who shared the video of the freakish incident.

Trying his hand at golf after the team's 31-run victory in the opening Test against India, Anderson's swing went horribly wrong and the ball rebounded off a tree before hitting him straight in the face.

Broad, who was there when the incident took place, uploaded the video on social media and said England's highest wicket-taker "is perfectly fine".

Anderson appeared to be in pain but the faux-pas had Broad in splits.

The second Test starts at Lord's on August 9.

Hosts England lead the five-match series 1-0.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
James Anderson England paceman Injury Scare to Anderson Anderson survives Freakish Incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield