James Anderson survives injury scare while playing golf

By PTI

LONDON: Veteran England paceman James Anderson has survived a major injury scare while playing golf alongside pace colleague Stuart Broad, who shared the video of the freakish incident.

Trying his hand at golf after the team's 31-run victory in the opening Test against India, Anderson's swing went horribly wrong and the ball rebounded off a tree before hitting him straight in the face.

Broad, who was there when the incident took place, uploaded the video on social media and said England's highest wicket-taker "is perfectly fine".

Anderson appeared to be in pain but the faux-pas had Broad in splits.

The second Test starts at Lord's on August 9.

Hosts England lead the five-match series 1-0.