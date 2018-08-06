Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw open way for Indian domination against South Africa A

Ashim Sunam By

BENGALURU: Prithvi Shaw is a soft-spoken person. So much so that you could miss out on important information if you don’t give him good ears.

The 18-year-old from Mumbai, however, is different with the willow in his hand. He lets his aggressive batting do the talking, as was witnessed at M Chinnaswamy Stadium against a South Africa A side in the unofficial Test on Sunday.

Shaw’s brilliant ton was overshadowed by fellow opener Mayank Agarwal’s unbeaten 220, which played an important role in helping India A take a lead of 165 at stumps on Day 2.

This performance is not a surprise, considering that both openers had scored heavily in first-class and List A games in England recently. If Agarwal totalled 511 runs, Shaw aggregated 603 in those games. It has helped them attain another level of confidence.

The two smashed a below-par South Africa attack all around the park. The 100 partnership came in 18 overs, 200 in the 37th. Agarwal and Shaw completed their centuries in 102 and 116 balls, respectively. The partnership was broken when India A had 277 on the board.

“We had some good partnerships in England and it’s great to continue it over here. We talk on the field and that helps because when he makes a mistake, I point that out,” said Shaw.

Agarwal and Shaw were playing shots without fear. The later loves to go big and this aggressive approach has been a constant feature of his brief career so far. Strike rates of 77.75 (first-class) and 106.19 (List A) are testament to this mindset.

“I started my career as an attacking player, even from the school level. I love hitting the ball. I think it started there and I am continuing with it in whichever level I play – Under-19, India A, Ranji Trophy. This method is paying off and I don’t want to change my game by going slow. But yes, I will treat each ball by merit,” said Shaw, who made 136.

Agarwal was in no mood to give his wicket away, but was still playing his shots in an elegant manner with full concentration. Agarwal, who scored 2141 runs across all formats during the 2017/18 domestic season, never looked in trouble on way to his double century, which came off 223 balls. A triple century on Day Three would see him knocking on the national side.

“Great knock (by Agarwal). I think it’s the best innings that I have seen of him. He is still there and I want him to score more tomorrow. It’s a good opportunity for him,” said Shaw.

Brief scores: South Africa A 246 in 88.3 ovs (Rudi Second 94; Mohammed Siraj 5/56) India 411/2 in 87 ovs (Prithvi Shaw 136, Mayank Agarwal 220 n.o, Dane Piedt 1/56).