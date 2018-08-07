Home Sport Cricket

If someone is good, age shouldn't be criteria for selection: Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar, who made his debut against Pakistan as a 16-year-old in 1989 remembered his time as a rookie international.

Published: 07th August 2018 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar feels talent, not age should be the sole criteria while selecting a national team.

"If somebody is good, he should play for the country and age shouldn't be the criteria," Tendulkar told ESPN Cricinfo after being asked about England blooding young players like the 20-year-old all-rounder Sam Curran and now batsman Ollie Pope (in squad for second Test against India).

Tendulkar, who made his debut against Pakistan as a 16-year-old in 1989 remembered his time as a rookie international.

"When I played my first game, I was only 16. In a way, it only helped. I didn't know what it was like to face Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Imran Khan and Abdul Qadir. Possibly, the best bowling attack at the stage," Tendulkar recalled.

The batting legend believes that throwing a young cricketer to the deep end of the pool is a good thing.

"You only see one side of the coin as you are young and fearless but with experience and maturity, you start seeing the other side as well to balance things out," he added.

He urged Curran and Pope to enjoy the challenge that makes international cricket so fascinating.

"That is the age when you don't see anything and just want to do well. There are going to be tough moments but that's what you play for."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Sam Curran Ollie Pope Age Criteria for Selection India Vs England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga to star in ‘Passing’
Kajol and Ajay Devgn (Photo | Instagram)
At the trailer launch of Kajol's 'Helicopter Eela'
Gallery
As veteran Hollywood actor Robert Redford takes a bow from his illustrious acting career, here are some of his unforgettable films.
Redford retires: Looking back at the indie film godfather's career
The National Handloom Day is being observed every year on 7 August. (Photo | S. Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)
Celebrate the organic fabrics of India this National Handloom Day