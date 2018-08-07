Home Sport Cricket

T10 League gets International Cricket Council sanction

T10 is a domestic franchise tournament of the Emirates Cricket Board, which is an Associate Member of the ICC.

Published: 07th August 2018 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

International Cricket Council

ICC (File | Reuters)

By PTI

SHARJAH: The ICC has officially sanctioned the second season of T10 League to be held in Sharjah from November 23.

The apex body's validation comes as a shot in the arm for the league that will have two new teams, making it a strong eight team affair.

"Yes, the ICC has sanctioned the T10 tournament after the organisers completed all formalities and requirements as per the Regulations on Sanctioning of Cricket Events," an ICC spokesperson told PTI today.

However, it has been learnt that sanctioning of the event doesn't mean the ICC is supporting, patronising or promoting the league or the format.

The ICC considers T10 as a tool to promote cricket and generate a new fan base.

"This sanction from ICC for T10 League gives our partners, stakeholders and more importantly the players a much-needed boost.

Having said that, it additionally gives us responsibility to ensure we keep growing year-on-year and make this format globally acceptable," said Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, T10 League.

The second edition of the tournament will be a 10-day cricket extravaganza, starting November 23 with the player draft slated in September.

Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan (Maratha Arabians), Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (Pakhtoons) and Shoaib Malik (Punjabi Legends), England's Eoin Morgan (Kerala Kings), New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (Rajputs), West Indies' Sunil Narine (Bengal Tigers) and Darren Sammy (Northern Warriors), and Australia's Shane Watson (Karachians) have already been roped in as Icon players for their respective teams.

TAGS
T10 League International Cricket Council ICC

