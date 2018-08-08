Anushka Sharma photographed with Indian cricket team gets trolled

By Online Desk

Bollywood actor and wife of cricketer Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma is at the centre of a troll storm.

She could be seen standing next to her husband Virat and flanked by the cricket team on either side, in the image shared by BCCI on Twitter on Wednesday.

The actor, as well as BCCI, was heavily trolled on twitter over the image and some of them are not exactly forgiving.

While many point out the oddity in seeing a players' spouse among the whole team, others slam that the Indian cricket team was at London to meet the Indian High Commissioner and not to attend 'a family function'.

Some Twitterati points out that while Kohli's wife is standing in the front row, vice-captain of the team, Ajinkya Rahane is seen in the last row.

Some even cracked jokes that Anushka should be selected as the 11th member of the team for the next tour.

The trolling comes after the BCCI's instruction to players that WAGs (Wives and girlfriends) would be allowed to stay with them for two weeks during tours which would last more than 45 days.

Anushka and Virat Kohli, who got married on 11 December last year, have been at the centre of controversies many times.

The two were slammed in social media when the actor posted a video of her scolding man who was trying to litter the street. She was trolled and her act was considered as publicity stunt when the man posted an explanation, criticising her.

In the 17-second clip, which was recorded by Virat himself, the actor was seen scolding the man in a chauffeur-driven dark sedan for littering the streets.

The video, however, did not capture the man in the act.

Meanwhile, Kohli has smashed a record in the India Vs England test in Birmingham. He has become the seventh Indian batsman to be ranked number one in Test cricket. Though India lost the match by 31 runs, Kohli struck 149 and 51 in both innings of the Edgbaston Test.

If Kohli can deliver another strong performance in the second Test at Lord's, then he can break into the top-10 by leapfrogging Matthew Hayden, Kallis and AB de Villiers, whose highest points tally was 935 each.

Donald Bradman (961) and Steve Smith (947) are the two batsmen who figure on top of this exclusive list.

Kohli, who powered India to the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup title in 2008 and then won the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year in 2017, is the 76th player to top the Test batting rankings.