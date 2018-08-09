SC modifies 'one state, one vote' policy of BCCI, grants permanent membership to MCA, others

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court modified its earlier order on the 'one state, one vote' policy for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) members today and granted permanent membership of the board to the cricket associations of Mumbai, Saurashtra, Vadodara and Vidarbha.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also approved the draft constitution of the cash-rich apex cricket body in the country with certain modifications and asked the Registrar General of Tamil Nadu Societies to bring on record the approved BCCI constitution within four weeks.

The bench, also comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, restored the permanent membership to Railways, Services and Universities.

It also directed the state cricket associations to adopt the BCCI constitution within 30 days and warned them that non-compliance would invite actions in accordance with its earlier order.

Dealing with the issue of cooling-off period and disqualification of the BCCI office-bearers, the bench said a person would have to go through a cooling-off period after holding a post in the board for two consecutive terms.