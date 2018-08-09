Home Sport Cricket

SC modifies 'one state, one vote' policy of BCCI, grants permanent membership to MCA, others

The restoration of permanent membership and votes is in reversal of the top court's earlier verdict mandating "one state one vote".

Published: 09th August 2018 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court modified its earlier order on the 'one state, one vote' policy for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) members today and granted permanent membership of the board to the cricket associations of Mumbai, Saurashtra, Vadodara and Vidarbha.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also approved the draft constitution of the cash-rich apex cricket body in the country with certain modifications and asked the Registrar General of Tamil Nadu Societies to bring on record the approved BCCI constitution within four weeks.

The bench, also comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, restored the permanent membership to Railways, Services and Universities.

It also directed the state cricket associations to adopt the BCCI constitution within 30 days and warned them that non-compliance would invite actions in accordance with its earlier order.

Dealing with the issue of cooling-off period and disqualification of the BCCI office-bearers, the bench said a person would have to go through a cooling-off period after holding a post in the board for two consecutive terms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI draft constitution MCA permanent membership

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects