Murali Vijay, KL Rahul fail again as England reduce India to 11/2 at lunch on rain-hit second day

England reduced India to 11 for two in 6.3 overs before heavens opened up to halt the proceedings.

Published: 10th August 2018 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

India's Murali Vijay leaves the pitch after he is bowled by England's James Anderson during the second day of the second test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Jimmy Anderson once again exposed the frailties of a wobbly Indian top order as they were reduced to 11 for two at lunch on a rain-hit second day of the second cricket Test.

The wily seamer removed openers Murali Vijay (0) and KL Rahul (8) in a space of 15 balls as play was stopped after 6.3 overs due to heavens opening up.

The visitors once again made a horrendous start under heavy cloud cover even as the match started on time on the second morning, after the entire first day was washed out due to inclement weather.

At stoppage, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were batting with both having opened their accounts with a single each.

This was after England won the toss and opted to bowl under partly sunny skies.

Vijay looked to leave well, but played an uncharacteristic flick shot to a late outswinger from Anderson and was bowled for a five-ball duck.

Rahul left well against Stuart Broad and managed to get two boundaries as well.

Leaving against Anderson though was a sterner challenge, as he nicked one in the seventh over and was caught behind.

The hosts made two changes from the first Test, bringing in Chris Woakes for Ben Stokes and handing 20-year-old Ollie Pope his maiden cap replacing an out of form Dawid Malan.

India made two changes, and surprisingly, brought in an extra spinner.

Kuldeep Yadav was picked ahead of Umesh Yadav, while Pujara made a comeback to the playing eleven with Shikhar Dhawan left out after a poor outing at Edgbaston.

England vs India Virat Kohli Joe Root James Anderson Test cricket

