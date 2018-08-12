Angelo Mathews stars as Sri Lanka set target of 300 against South Africa

By AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews made 97 off 97 balls as his side scored 299 for eight in their fifth and final one day international against South Africa on Sunday.

Mathews hit a six and 11 fours after opener Niroshan Dickwella scored 43, as Sri Lanka made South Africa toil on the Colombo pitch after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Pace bowlers Andile Phehlukwayo and Willem Mulder each took two wickets for South Africa, who have a winning 3-1 lead in the series.