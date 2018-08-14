Home Sport Cricket

Former India spinner Ramesh Powar appointed women's national team head coach

The 40-year-old Mumbaikar was appointed interim coach of the team last month after the resignation of Tushar Arothe.

Published: 14th August 2018 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Powar

Newly appointed head coach of the women's national team Ramesh Powar (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India spinner Ramesh Powar was today named head coach of the women's national team till the ICC World T20, scheduled to be held in November.

Powar's term will include a tour to Sri Lanka, a bilateral series in the West Indies in October followed by the ICC Women's World T20 in West Indies in November.

"The BCCI has appointed Mr.Ramesh Powar as Head Coach of the Indian Women's Team. Mr. Powar has now been handed over full-time duties till 30th November, 2018," the Board's secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement.

The 40-year-old Mumbaikar was appointed interim coach of the team last month after the resignation of Tushar Arothe.

Under Powar, the members of the women's team underwent a camp at National Cricket Academy (NCA).

As per the Supreme Court directive, only a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) - now functional - can appoint a fulltime coach on a long-term basis.

Powar is the third coach of women's team in past one and a half year.

Prior to Arothe, the post was held by Purnima Rau, who was removed just a few months ahead of the women's World Cup in 2017.

Powar has played 31 ODIs and two Tests from 2004 to 2007, picking 34 wickets with a best of 54 in the 50-over format.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Powar Women's cricket India women's cricket team BCCI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
California fire evacuees' dogs in shelters
50 years on, visitors still drawn to Beatles' Indian hideaway
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss