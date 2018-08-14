Home Sport Cricket

Shreyas Iyer says not getting picked for senior India team affects his performance

After scoring runs heavily in the domestic circuit, Iyer was picked for the national side to play shorter formats of the game.

Published: 14th August 2018

Shreyas Iyer

India A skipper Shreyas Iyer (Photo | BCCI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: India A captain Shreyas Iyer says not getting picked for the senior national team despite a consistent show runs into his mind and it affects his performance at times.

"It is really tough to be patient. When you perform consistently, get runs and then don't get into the (senior) team, it runs into your mind. And, when you face quality bowling at the top level, your performance keeps fluctuating. So, you need to keep yourself focused and, as I said, it affects you at times," Iyer told reporters here.

He last played for India in a one-dayer against South Africa in February this year.

Last year, Iyer smashed 317 runs for India A against New Zealand A, including the highest score of 108.

Three years ago, he had earned an IPL cap for Delhi Daredevils on the basis of good performance in the domestic circuit.

Two seasons later, he was asked to lead the side.

On his captaincy, Iyer said he loves the job because it gets the best out of him and the team under pressure situations.

"I really love the captaincy role. Whenever I get this role (captaincy), my character and attitude totally changes, and I see to it that I try and get the best out of myself as well as the team in pressure situations," said Iyer who led India A to a 1-0 unofficial Test series win over South Africa A here.

Iyer enjoys people treating him with respect as a captain, but said one should not misuse the position.

