Sri Lanka bundle South Africa for 98 in only T20

By AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Lakshan Sandakan led an inspired spin attack to help skittle out South Africa for their lowest ever Twenty20 total of 98 in Colombo Tuesday.

Electing to bat in the only T20 match of the tour, the visitors were bowled out in 16.4 overs -- two runs less than their previous low score of 100 against Pakistan in 2013.

Sandakan returned 3-19 with his left-arm wrist spin, ably supported by fellow spinners Dhananjaya de Silva and Akila Dananjaya who took two wickets each.

Sri Lanka swept the two-Test series but the Proteas returned to clinch the one-day internationals 3-2.