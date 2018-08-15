Bhuvneshwar Kumar unlikely for England tour

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : With Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s recovery for a lower-back injury taking longer than expected, he is likely to miss the entire series against England. Ruled out of the first three Tests, the pacer was sent to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for rehabilitation. Express understands that his progress has been good, but he needs time to be completely match-fit.

When the selectors named the squad for the first three Tests on July 18, it came to light that Bhuvneshwar had aggravated a lower-back condition. After tests in London, he was sent to the NCA, with the medical team of the BCCI monitoring his rehabilitation. At that time it was expected that he would need about four weeks, but it is understood now that it might be another couple of weeks before he can bowl in a competitive match.

Though Bhuvneshwar is expected to be fit by the time the fourth Test starts on August 30, he is unlikely to get a fitness certificate when the selectors meet sometime around the end of the third Test to name the squad for the last two Tests. It is understood that the selectors and team management don’t want to rush his comeback, irrespective of how the series is placed. Though it would be tempting to include him if India stay in the series beyond the third Test, Bhuvneshw­ar would be short of match practice, something the selectors have been keen on before recalling a player in recent times.

Expected to play a lead role in England, Bhuvneshwar’s abs­e­nce has been and will be a blow to the team, given how the other se­amers have troubled the English. Though Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami have done a good job, presence of the swing specialist would have further str­en­g­thened the attack.

Meanwhile, Bumrah has been cleared fit and will be available for selection in Nottingham.

Openers under scrutiny

With regards to the batting department, changes seem imminent if the poor show continues at Trent Bridge. Express understands that in a meeting before the second Test, the batting unit was told to revise their strategy of showing intent and follow a more stable approach. The batting has been exposed by the English conditions, with Ravichandran Ashwin’s 33 being the highest for a batsman other than Virat Kohli so far in the series. In this regard, the axe is likely to fall on at least one opener, if they continue to fail.

Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal, who amassed 2,141 runs in the last domestic season, had a good outing in England as part of the India A squad last month, sc­o­ring three centuries in List A fixtures and a fifty in a four-day match. Last week, he scored 220 against South Africa A in Bengaluru. But these numbers might still not be good enough for a maiden national call-up, with Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw also joining the race for the opener’s slot.

It is understood that the 18-year-old from Mumbai seems to be top of the pecking order. The U-19 World Cup winning captain has only played one full domestic season, after making first-class debut in the Ranji Trophy semifinals in 2016-17. Though not the one with best of techniques, Shaw scored centuries on debut in Ranji and Duleep Trophy. Like Agarwal, he scored heavily in En­gland last month.

