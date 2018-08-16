Ajit Wadekar: One of his kind

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

Virat Kohli is a fantastic batsman and a proactive captain, but he has to be ready to face the consequences of what he has done.” These were the words of Ajit Wadekar, after last year’s coach controversy. To the point and precise without using too many words, that was him. An astute judge of situations, he was quick to read what’s going on and what it might lead to. It’s too simplistic to say that in his death India has lost a man of these qualities, for the late India captain was about much more. Not only did he lead the country to first-ever Test series wins in England and the West Indies, as coach he crated a formula that remained the blueprint for success at home for years. As selection committee chairman, it was he who reali­sed that Sachin Tendulkar is better suited purely as a batsman than captain-cum-batsman and got him to concentrate on his primary job. Add a dash of wry humour, and it’s a combination that Indian cricket has rarely seen.

A stylish batsman whose Test average of 31.07 was a poor reflection of his ability, the left-hander usually rose to the occasion when the chips were down. It is said that he was equally comfortable operating at both gears depending on the situation. However, his biggest contribution to Indian cricket as a player remains the series wins under him. Instead of redrawing strategy according to overseas conditions, he decided to back the team’s strengths and the success of spinners on those tours in 1971 showed how correct his assessment was.

As coach he took charge before a disappointing tour of So­uth Africa in 1992-93 and is credited to have saved Mo­hammed Azharuddin’s career after that. His three-spinner strategy he­lped India blank England 3-0 at home and remained the ploy for years, with one Anil Kumble emerging as the spearhead. Mind you, Wadekar didn’t preach dust bowls, but normal Indian pitches that helps spin due to wear and tear as a Test match progresses. Later, this was used as a template.

It was not without reason that Kumble remained a favourite of the quintessential Mumbaikar. When Express got in touch with Wadekar after his ward’s removal as India coach last year, he sounded sad. “You can’t have a better role model than Anil. Champion cricketer, respectful and obedient, yet firm in what he believes, he was an ideal coach,” he had said.He was also great company, as those to have come in touch with him swear by. Other than humour, he was generally in to­uch with developments in contemporary cricket. So conversations with him were never dull.

And despite being a man of that stature, he was always willing to listen to others before coming up with something is his inimitable style that would often leave listeners in splits.In his death, India has not only lost a sharp cricket brain, but also an affable and jovial person, who was ever ready to help. It will be difficult to find in one person what all was seen in him. RIP sir.