Home Sport Cricket

BCCI calls off first two one-dayers of India-A Quadrangular series

The Quadrangular series featuring India A, India B, South Africa A and Australia A was set to start tomorrow at Mulapadu, Vijayawada but incessant rains rendered the ground unplayable.

Published: 17th August 2018 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Choudhary

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The first two one-dayers of the Quadrangular series, involving India A and India B, were called off today due to poor ground conditions following heavy rains.

The Quadrangular series featuring India A, India B, South Africa A and Australia A was set to start tomorrow at Mulapadu, Vijayawada but incessant rains rendered the ground unplayable for next two days.

"Due to heavy rainfall in the region, the match officials in consultation with the ground curator Mr. S Sriram reached a consensus that the ground conditions were not suitable for play for the next two days," Amitabh Choudhary, acting secretary of BCCI, said in a statement.

"As a result, matches on the 17th & 18th August (reserve day) which were scheduled to take place between India A & Australia A, India B & South Africa A had to be called off."

"The rest of the fixtures will continue as per schedule from 19th August, 2018," the statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amitabh Choudhary India A India A Quadrangular series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Towering nationalist, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career