India Green reach 116/2 on Day 2 of Duleep Trophy

After a slow progress, Hirwani's enterprising knock saw the rate of scoring improve and helped India Red's cause in the process.

By PTI

DINDIGUL: A determined half-century by Bengal batsman Sudip Chaterjee (57 batting) and his 81-run stand with Baba Indrajith (32 batting) led India Green to 116 for 2 in response to India Red's 337 at the end of the second day of the Duleep Trophy match here today.

India Green lost opener Priyank Panchal (8) early with Vidharbha medium-pacer Rajneesh Gurbani having him caught by Shahbaz Nadeem for 12.

Prashanth Chopra and Sudip Chaterjee put on 23 runs before the former was bowled by Gurbani for 19.

Chaterjee and the compact Indrajith negotiated the India Red attack led by Gurbani and accumulated runs well.

The Bengal batsman, who was resolute in defence, showed a rare moment of aggression when he hit a six.

His partner, Indrajith, showed a lot of patience and his 82-ball knock included just three fours.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight score of 230 for 6, India Red added a further 107 runs to the total as Mihir Hirwani scored 61 off 111 balls which included six fours and two sixes.

Ashutosh Singh, who was batting on 57 at stumps last night, added 23 runs to his score and was involved in a 44-run partnership with Hirwani, son of former India leg-spinner Narendra Hirwani.

After a slow progress, Hirwani's enterprising knock saw the rate of scoring improve and helped India Red's cause in the process.

The lanky Ankit Rajpoot, who bowled impressively on the opening day, finished with four wickets while Tamil Nadu medium-pacer K Vignesh scalped three.

Ashoke Dinda, Prashanth Chopra and all-rounder Jalaj Saxena took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: India Red: 337 all out in 132.

5 overs (Ashutosh Singh 80, Mihir Hirwani 61, Ankit Rajpoot 4 for 57, K Vignesh 3 for 80).

India Green: 116 for 2 in 44 overs (Sudip Chaterjee 57 batting, Baba Indrajith 32 batting, Rajneesh Gurbani 2 for 43).

