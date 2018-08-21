Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi resigns

The newly sworn-in Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan tweeted that he appointed Ehsan Mani as the new PCB chairman.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi (File photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi on Monday stepped down from his post.

"I have appointed Ehsan Mani as Chairman PCB. He brings vast and valuable experience to the job. He represented PCB in the ICC; was Treasurer ICC for three years and then headed the ICC for another three years. We will follow the set procedure which entails my nominating him on the PCB Board of Governors. He may then contest elections for the position of Chairman PCB," Khan wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sethi wished the PCB for its future endeavours. He also expressed hope that the Pakistan cricket team goes from strength to strength.

In a letter to Khan, the 70-year-old wrote, "I was nominated to the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (as per the Pakistan Cricket Board Constitution of 2014 approved by the ICC and Supreme Court of Pakistan) by ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from 2014-2017 and then again from 2017- 2020 by ex-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi."

"I was unanimously elected Chairman PCB in August 2017 by all ten members of the BoG for a three-year term ending in 2020," Sethi added. He underscored that he had served the cause of cricket diligently.

Recalling Khan's vision for taking Pakistan cricket to greater heights, Sethi further said, "Therefore it is only proper that you should assume charge and responsibility for assembling a management team for PCB that enjoys your full confidence and trust."

Under Sethi, he made efforts to ensure the smooth return of international cricket in Pakistan, wherein he organised short limited over series against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and a World XI between 2015 to 2018.

As the head of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), a Twenty-20 tournament, the 70-year-old was instrumental in bringing the tournament's final to the country in last year and this year (2017 and 2018).

