Home Sport Cricket

Nottingham Test: Jasprit Bumrah leads from front to put India on brink of victory against England

England will need another seemingly impossible 210 runs on the final day with only Adil Rashid and Jimmy Anderson left on the field.

Published: 22nd August 2018 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

Jasprit Bumrah produced a hostile spell of fast bowling on Day 4 | AP

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: Jasprit Bumrah produced a hostile spell of fast bowling to put India on brink of a comprehensive victory before the final England pair delayed the inevitable on an engrossing fourth day of the third Test.

Coming back from injury, Bumrah (5/85 in 29 overs) wreaked havoc with the second new ball after stiff resistance from Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes as England barely survived at 311 for 9 in pursuit of an improbable target of 521 runs.

England will need another 210 runs on the final day which is impossible as the question is when would India take the final wicket on the fifth day to pull one back in the series.

The last pair of Adil Rashid (30 batting) and Jimmy Anderson (8) played nearly six overs and will pray that fickle English weather come to their rescue.

India need just one wicket to win the Test match | AP

Flamboyant Buttler (106) and Stokes (62) curbed their natural instinct to added 169 runs in 57.2 overs in a show of grit and application.

It was a tough period for the Indian bowlers as the two players were ready to grind it out.

Buttler playing 176 balls with 21 boundaries but more importantly Stokes, who consumed 187 deliveries, hitting only six fours.

While India were never in trouble but the period once again defined the beauty of Test cricket where it was once again proved why patience is the most important virtue for top teams.

However, things changed dramatically after skipper Virat Kohli took the second new ball and Bumrah got Buttler and Jonny Bairstow (0) off successive deliveries.

Buttler shouldered arms to an angular delivery expecting to go over stumps but it cut back sharply to hit the knee roll and was adjudged leg-before.

Bairstow, coming out to bat with a finger fracture also expected an incoming delivery but it straightened after pitching to knock back the off-stump.

Lord's Test centurion Chris Woakes (4) got lethal short ball that reared up and he tried to fend it awkwardly as Rishabh Pant timed his jump to perfection to snap the chance.

Hardik Pandya (1/22) having a dream Test match then removed the stodgy Stokes who was squared up as KL Rahul took his third catch of the innings.

This was sBurmrah' second five-wicket haul in only fourth Test match | AP

Bumrah's penchant for bowling 'no-balls' then prevented him from completing his five-wicket haul after Adil Rashid was caught by Kohli in the slip cordon.

The TV replays showed that Bumrah had overstepped.

However, he completing the well-deserved milestone when Stuart Broad (20) edged one to Rahul for his fourth catch.

Earlier, England were reduced to 84-4 at lunch as Ishant Sharma (2/70) took two quick wickets in the first hour.

Starting from overnight 23 for no loss, the English openers didn't stay for long, as they had no answer to Ishant's probing line and length.

Keaton Jennings (13) was out off the fifth ball of the day, caught behind. Ishant then made it two in seven balls as he also accounted for former skipper Alastair Cook (17), caught by KL Rahul at second slip.

From 32-2, Joe Root (13) and Olliver Pope (16) put on 30 runs for the third wicket. England crossed 50 in the 19th over.

However, the duo were never really comfortable at the crease.

Root was having trouble comprehending Bumrah's angular delivery while Pope was playing flashy drives at every possible opportunity.

It led to their eventual downfall, and they departed within five balls over the 25th and 26th overs.

Root was first to go, just hanging his bat out to a wide delivery as Rahul caught another one at second slip.

Then, Pope was out caught off Shami, with Virat Kohli leaping in front of Rahul to finish a fabulous diving catch.

Things could have been worse for England with young Pant dropping Jos Buttler on 1 off Bumrah in the 27th over.

Thereafter, Buttler tightened up and along with Stokes as India were made to wait till late afternoon when Bumrah got into the act with second new ball.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah Nottingham Test England vs India England Test Series Jos Buttler

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games