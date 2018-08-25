Home Sport Cricket

Mayank Agarwal's ton guides India B to comfortable win over India A

Besides Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill scored 42, while Ishan Kishan and skipper Manish Pandey made 25 and 21 respectively.

Published: 25th August 2018

Mayank Agarwal. (File Photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Mayank Agarwal continued his sublime form with yet another ton, despite being ignored for the senior Indian team, to guide India B to a comfortable seven-wicket win over India A in a Quadrangular Series encounter, here today.

Chasing a modest target of 218, Agarwal smashed 112 off 114 balls with the help of 14 boundaries and three sixes to help India B romp home in only 41.1 overs.

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (2/33) picked up two wickets for India A.

Earlier opting to bat, India A wilted in front of M Prasidh Krishna's (4/50) opening spell before being bowled out for 217 in 49 overs.

Shreyas Gopal also chipped in with two wickets, giving away 38 runs.

Ambati Rayudu top-scored for India A with 48 off 75 balls, while Krishnappa Gowtham and Sanju Samson made 35 and 32 respectively.

Meanwhile, in another match of the series, Australia A defeated South Africa A by 32 runs in a high-scoring encounter.

Electing to bat, Australia A rode on Travis Head's 110 Marnus Labuschagne's 65 to post an imposing 322 for five.

Besides the duo, D'Arcy Short (49) and Matt Renshaw (42 not out) also made useful contributions with the bat.

Chasing the imposing target, Khaya Zondo's 117 went in vain as South Africa fell short by 30 odd runs.

Openers Gihahn Cloete (50) and Sarel Erwee (37) got South Africa A's chase to a good start stitching 89 runs off 12.5 overs for the first wicket before losing their plot despite Zondo holding the fort from one end.

Legbreak bowler Mitchell Swepson (3/40) and Head (2/25) were the main wicket takers for Australia A.

