Former Indian cricketer Gopal Bose dies at 71 in London

Former right-handed Ranji player Gopal Bose had been on a brief visit to his son Arijit in London, along with his wife.

By UNI

KOLKATA: Former India's ODI cricketer Gopal Bose died of a massive cardiac arrest in London today, a report reaching here said.

Bose, who played for India in only one ODI at Oval against England in 1974, was 71.

He was admitted to a hospital there, after he complained of chest pain and died of a massive cardiac arrest today (08 30 hrs IST).

He was kept in an ICU, but his condition deteriorated from Saturday and he died early on Sunday.

Bose, who had a relatively successful career as a first-class player with an ability to play a long innings from top order, had also some kidney problems.

He was selected to the national team for the tour of Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) where he impressed with a 194-run partnership with Sunil Gavaskar.

He was again selected in the 14-member squad for the West Indies tour of 1974â75 but was surprisingly left out of the playing eleven and was never considered thereafter.

He represented Bengal for the rest of his career with much success.

In first class cricket, he made 3,757 runs and was quite popular among the fans as well and his contemporaries for his lovable character.

Bose played one ODI and made 13 runs and took one wicket against England.

The veteran cricketer was currently the head coach of Kolkata's Cricket Club of Dhakuria (CCD).

