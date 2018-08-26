Home Sport Cricket

Important ranking points up for grabs in Ireland-Afghanistan ODI series

Rashid Khan will be hoping to make a move towards the top of the bowlers' list in the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Player Rankings.

Published: 26th August 2018 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Rashid Khan

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan (File | AP)

By UNI

DUBAI: Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan will be hoping to make a move towards the top of the bowlers' list in the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Player Rankings as his side prepares for a three-match ODI series against Ireland in Belfast from Monday.

Rashid, who is the top-ranked bowler in T20Is and a major draw in T20 leagues the world over, is currently on 763 points in ODIs, just 12 points adrift of top-ranked India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

His compatriot Mohammad Nabi is another player who would be eyeing the chance of moving up the rankings from his 16th position among bowlers and second among all-rounders.

The leading Afghanistan batsmen in terms of rankings are Rahman Shah (31st) and Mohammad Shahzad (47th), while for Ireland, Paul Stirling (34th) and Kevin O'Brien (50th) lead the field.

Fast bowler (Tim Murtagh 23rd) and off-spinner Andy McBrine (44th) are their main bowlers in terms of rankings in the series which culminates on August 31, an ICC media statement on Sunday said.

In the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings, Afghanistan can gain two points and reach 65 points if they are able to continue the kind of domination displayed in a recent three-match T20I series against Ireland and win the ODI series 3-0.

On the other hand, Ireland can move up by 10 points to 48 if they are able to win by the same margin.

However, there will be no change in the ranking positions with Afghanistan and Ireland remaining in 10th and 12 positions, respectively, in any scenario.

The next rankings update will take place following the ODIs of the Asia Cup Qualifiers, to be held in Malaysia from August 29 to September 6.

Nepal and the United Arab Emirates are the two sides with ODI status and their match on August 30 will enjoy ODI status, as will the final should both these teams qualify for it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ireland vs Afghanistan ODI series Ireland vs Afghanistan ODI Ireland vs Afghanistan Rashid Khan ICC ODI Player Rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Facebook testing new label to identify common things between you & random people
Special mass organised on Mother Teresa’s 108th birth anniversary 
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5