Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan sets world record in T20

By ANI

BARBADOS: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan has set a new world record of being the most economical bowler in the T20 cricket while playing for Barbados Tridents in the ongoing 2018 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The 36-year-old conceded just one run in his four overs spell against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and scalped two important wickets of Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis in the match.

The record was, earlier, registered to the names of South African bowler Chris Morris and Sri Lanka's Chanaka Welegedara with an economy rate of 0.5 and 0.25, respectively.

Irfan has played a total of T20 internationals for Pakistan where he has taken 15 wickets with an economy rate of 7.25.

The Caribbean Premier League, which started on August 8, will continue till September 16.