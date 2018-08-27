Home Sport Cricket

BCCI condoles demise of former West Bengal captain Gopal Bose 

Bose represented Bengal for a decade and amassed 3757 runs in 78 first-class games with eight centuries and 17 fifties.

Published: 27th August 2018 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) condoled the demise of former Bengal opener and captain Gopal Bose who died at Birmingham on Sunday.

Bose passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at a Birmingham hospital.

He was 71 and is survived by his wife and son Arijit.

Bose represented Bengal for a decade and amassed 3757 runs in 78 first-class games with eight centuries and 17 fifties.

He also took 72 wickets with his off spin.

Known for playing long knocks, he was named in India's Tour to Sri Lanka and shared a 194-run opening stand with Sunil Gavaskar in a first-class game in which he scored 104.

He was included in India's squad for the tour of England in 1974 and played in one ODI, his only appearance for India.

He scored 13 runs in the match and took the wicket of David Lloyd at The Oval. Bose later served as a Bengal selector and also coached their junior team.

He was also the manager of the Virat Kohli-led India U19 side that won the World Cup in 2008.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI Gopal Bose Obituary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6