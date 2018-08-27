BCCI condoles demise of former West Bengal captain Gopal Bose 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) condoled the demise of former Bengal opener and captain Gopal Bose who died at Birmingham on Sunday.

Bose passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at a Birmingham hospital.

He was 71 and is survived by his wife and son Arijit.

Bose represented Bengal for a decade and amassed 3757 runs in 78 first-class games with eight centuries and 17 fifties.

He also took 72 wickets with his off spin.

Known for playing long knocks, he was named in India's Tour to Sri Lanka and shared a 194-run opening stand with Sunil Gavaskar in a first-class game in which he scored 104.

He was included in India's squad for the tour of England in 1974 and played in one ODI, his only appearance for India.

He scored 13 runs in the match and took the wicket of David Lloyd at The Oval. Bose later served as a Bengal selector and also coached their junior team.

He was also the manager of the Virat Kohli-led India U19 side that won the World Cup in 2008.