I have stopped thinking about selection, says Sanju Samson

Published: 27th August 2018 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala batsman Sanju Samson (File | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson today said he has stopped thinking about national selection as it affects his game.

"I have stopped thinking about selection because when you think about it, your mind is not in the match and you are not in the right frame of mind," he told reporters after India A lost to South Africa A in the Quadrangular series here.

Though Samson has been in good form in the last IPL, cracking three half centuries and also having done well in last Ranji season by averaging 50-odd, the Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman has been out of national selectors' reckoning.

Asked if at all he expects to get into the national side, Samson said, "If you perform well, you are almost there. If I have a good season, there might be a chance."

"But it is better to forget about getting into the team, instead enjoy every game and keep doing well as batsman and wicketkeeper."

Samson said there is always pressure whenever he walks into the field.

