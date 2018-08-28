Home Sport Cricket

Afghanistan win 1st ODI against Ireland by 29 runs

Afghanistan continued its winning streak with a 29-run victory over Ireland in their first cricket one-day international in Belfast on Monday.

Published: 28th August 2018 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan cricket team. (File | AP)

Afghanistan cricket team. (File | AP)

By AFP

BELFAST: Afghanistan beat Ireland by 29 runs in the first one-day international of a three-match series in Belfast on Monday.

The hosts, beaten 2-0 in the recent T20 series, were chasing a target of 228 to win but were bowled out for 198.

Having slipped to 93 for four, Ireland were relying on Andy Balbirnie, but when he fell for a gritty 55 their hopes evaporated.

Earlier, Ireland's bowlers had restricted Afghanistan to 227 for nine.

Gulbadin Naib topscored with 64 and shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 77 with Hashmatullah Shahidi, who hit 54.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Afghanistan one-day international Ireland

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love