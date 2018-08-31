Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand spinner Morna Nielsen bids adieu to all forms of cricket

Opening up on her post-retirement plans, the bowling all-rounder said that she would be looking to connect with the domestic competitions.

Former New Zealand spinner Morna Nielsen (Photo | ICC/Twitter)

By ANI

LONDON: New Zealand spinner Morna Nielsen has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket as she aims to shift her focus on being a structural engineer.

The 28-year-old, who also appeared for Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash and Southern Vipers in the Kia Super League, was just four matches short from completing her hundred international caps.

Reflecting on her retirement, Neilsen said that she is happy about representing the nation at so many different places and further asserted that it was a good experience to be a part of the changing landscape of the women's game.

"Looking back on my career, it was awesome to have the opportunity to play at so many different places both domestically and internationally and to do so with people who are now lifelong friends," ESPNcricinfo.com quoted Nielsen as saying.

"It was also an interesting time to be involved with the changing landscape of the women's game. It opened up opportunities I never thought possible such as the Women's Big Bash in Australia and Super League in England," she added.

Opening up on her post-retirement plans, the bowling all-rounder said that she would be looking to connect with the domestic competitions.

Nielson, who played her last international match in November 2016, has played a total of 42 one day internationals where she has taken a total of 53 wickets with an economy rate of 3.61.

