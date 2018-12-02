Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia Test series: Talent galore, but seams unlikely

Another foreign Test series is almost upon India, and talks are bound to centre around one topic that becomes hot during those times: pace-bowling contingent.

Published: 02nd December 2018 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Ishant Sharma has three tours of the nation under his belt (File photo | AP)

By Rahul Ravikumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Another foreign Test series is almost upon India, and talks are bound to centre around one topic that becomes hot during those times: pace-bowling contingent. Jasprit Bumrah and his X factor. Mohammed Shami and his reverse-swinging missiles. Umesh Yadav and his pace. Ishant Sharma and his industry. That paragraph feels incomplete without the mention of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his adroitness. Despite him pretty much topping the white-ball pecking order, his name has been shunted to the bottom in the red one for Australia.

The last two days of India’s tour game against CA XI saw the first four names send down deliveries — Bumrah did so for only seven balls, but he did — at Sydney Cricket Ground. Not Bhuvneshwar, though. That’s not to suggest that Bhuvneshwar the Test bowler is inferior. But even with improved pace, his repertoire of swing and variations may be a bit white-collared for Australia, where blue-collared traits like bending of back and generating pace assume greater importance.

ALSO READ | Playing in Australia suits my game: Murali Vijay

Former India speedster TA Sekhar agrees with this line of thought. “He’s a very smart bowler. There’s no doubt about that. He’s loaded with variations. But, these Tests won’t really be about them. Considering the pitches they have, getting bounce consistently could very well dictate results. That said, Bhuvneshwar’s back has been an area of concern for a while. He may have recovered, but things like those make it difficult for a bowler to hit the deck, which is a must for this tour.”

Bouncy pitches aren’t the only dynamic which is deterring the think-tank from making Bhuvneshwar a permanent fixture in Tests for this tour. Among the two other factors that Sekhar fleshes out, the first is the Kookaburra ball. “It doesn’t produce the kind of movement that Dukes does, off the pitch or in the air. Bhuvi depends on letting the ball seam off the pitch. That combined with the probing angles makes him lethal.

ALSO READ | Fast four and Ashwin for Adelaide?

“But, Kookaburra also sustains more damage, which requires bowlers to put in more effort to extract bounce. Ishant may be one-dimensional — he pegs away at one, shortish length till the batsman gives his wicket up — but that’s the kind of skillset that may get more wickets in Australia. Bhuvi could be in for a more difficult time when the ball sustains wear and tear.”

Experience in Australia is the other point of consideration that, according to Sekhar, may see India plump for a quartet sans Bhuvneshwar. His average may be the worst for a specialist bowler Down Under (62.15), but Ishant has three tours of the nation under his belt. Umesh has two and Shami one. Bhuvneshwar played one match in 2014, for a tally of 1/168 in 42 overs.

“Bumrah has pretty much become India’s go-to wicket-taker in this format. He picks himself. Ishant has been going to Australia since his debut, and Umesh and Shami too are familiar with conditions. ”

(rahulravi@newindianexpress.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah India vs Australia Test series Australia tour Bhuvneshwar Kumar India vs Cricket Australia XI Indian bowlers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp