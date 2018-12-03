Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan's Yasir Shah closes on record as New Zealand struggle in final Test

At the break Kane Williamson was unbeaten on 21 and with him Bradley-John Watling was not out on nought as they try to repair the damage after winning a crucial toss on a grass-less pitch.

Published: 03rd December 2018 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Yasir Shah

Yasir Shah now has 198 wickets in his 33rd Test, just two shy of Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett's world record 200 wickets in 36 Tests achieved in 1936. (Photo | Twitter/ICC)

By AFP

ABU DHABI: Yasir Shah dismissed three New Zealand batsmen to come within two wickets of becoming the fastest man to 200 wickets in Test cricket on day one of the third and final Test in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The leg-spinner trapped opener Jeet Raval on 45, bowled Ross Taylor for nought with his next ball and then Henry Nicholls for one before New Zealand reached 73-4 at lunch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

At the break Kane Williamson was unbeaten on 21 and with him Bradley-John Watling was not out on nought as they try to repair the damage after winning a crucial toss on a grass-less pitch.

Yasir now has 198 wickets in his 33rd Test, just two shy of Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett's world record 200 wickets in 36 Tests achieved in 1936.

There is all to play for as the series is level at 1-1, after New Zealand won the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi and Pakistan bounced back with an innings and 16 runs victory in Dubai.

New Zealand were cruising along nicely when Yasir started his demolition act in his seventh over, trapping Raval leg before with a faster one.

With his next ball, Yasir clean-bowled Taylor as the batsman went back but completely missed the ball.

In his next over Yasir dismissed Nicholls who played on to his stumps.

Yasir, whose 14 wickets helped Pakistan level the series in Dubai, has figures of 3-12.

It was teenage left-arm paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi who gave Pakistan their initial breakthrough, trapping opener Tom Latham leg before for four on debut for his first Test wicket.

New Zealand, who won the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi, brought in fast bowler Tim Southee and off-spinner Will Somerville in place of Neil Wagner and Ish Sodhi.

Shaheen, 18, made his Test debut as a replacement for injured medium pacer Mohammad Abbas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yasir Shah Pakistan vs New Zealand Abu Dhabi Test Kane Williamson

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp