Gautam Gambhir retires from all forms of cricket

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. The 37-year-old from Delhi had last played for the country in a Test against England in November 2016.

Gambhir played 58 Tests, scoring nine centuries and finishing with an average of 41.95. He also struck eleven tons in 147 ODIs.

The most difficult decisions are often taken with the heaviest of hearts.



And with one heavy heart, I’ve decided to make an announcement that I’ve dreaded all my life.



➡️https://t.co/J8QrSHHRCT@BCCI #Unbeaten — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 4, 2018

Gambhir's decision comes after his IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils parted ways with him ahead of the IPL auction later this month.

In his last first-class game for Delhi against Punjab in the Ranji Trophy last week, Gambhir scored 1 and 60.