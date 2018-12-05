Buoyed by freedom and belief, Kerala return to familiar territory

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : A professional set-up, fitness and self-confidence have helped Kerala bag 13 points to be placed second in the combined Elite Group A and B table of this Ranji Trophy. Tamil Nadu on the other hand, have just five points from their four rounds.No wonder Kerala are confident of a good show against Tamil Nadu when they clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium from Thursday onwards.Their stellar run this season apart, the visitors’ conviction also stems from the fact that most of their players are familiar with the venue.

“We believe we can do well against Tamil Nadu since we know the wicket. Many of our players are also part of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s league. Plus our team trains at Ramachandra Medical College,’’ said Kerala skipper Sachin Baby.Although Kerala lost their last game to Madhya Pradesh, their ability to bounce back was on ample display. After being shot out for 63 in their first innings, Kerala made 455 in their second to come close to pulling off what could have been a spectacular upset. “A reason behind our success this season is that our boys don’t give up. They have shown character. This fighting spirit should help us go further in the tournament,” explained Sachin.

Kerala players during a training session in

Chennai | D SAMPATHKUMAR

Kerala batsman KB Arun Karthik attributed his team’s work ethics and self belief for their stellar run. “Being a professional player here comes with no undue pressure. Our association has given us the freedom to enjoy and play our natural game. It is a professional set-up that has excellent work ethics in place.”

Though Jalaj Saxena has been a pivotal cog for the team this season, Kerala has also seen other players — like Baby himself and Vishnu Vinod against Madhya Pradesh — contributing at crucial junctures.

“We have a clear-cut vision and our game plan is not about individuals. We work and strive to play as a team. Each one has contributed in his own way. In our last game against Madhya Pradesh, Sachin came down the order in the second innings and made a valuable hundred,” explained Karthik.

“Our bowlers too have been combining well ,and we have been able to play as a unit. We have been briefed that team’s cause is more important than individual goals, and this has kept us in good stead.”

Kerala have also been placing a lot of emphasis on fitness, a factor that has catalysed their success this season.

“When we train in Chennai, we focus a lot on fitness. This helps us adapt to conditions and cope with the grind of travelling. Ours is one of the fittest teams that one has seen in many years, and it reflects in our performances,’’ said Karthik.