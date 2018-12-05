India vs Australia Test series: Virat Kohli could be thorn in Australian flesh, says Dav Whatmore

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even before a ball has been bowled in the first Test of India’s tour of Australia, the host have begun mind games, with former captain Ricky Ponting suggesting “hostile” ways to contain the threat that Virat Kohli poses with his blade.In India’s last away series against England, the skipper was their standout player. Even during India’s last tour of Australia (2014-15), Kohli was in his element and showed his class. With pressure abounding, the question in everyone’s mind is whether Kohli can pull off an encore.

Former Australia cricketer and noted coach Dav Whatmore feels that he can. “Yes, definitely. He is a vastly improved player from the first time I saw him. He is at the peak of his prowess now. He is a single-minded, devoted cricketer. He is mentally very tough, has matured a lot, and knows how to go about his job. He will certainly succeed,’’ Whatmore told this daily.

“It will be interesting to see how he handles the three Australian quicks (Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood) and a quality spinner in Nathan Lyon. But as I said earlier, he has the game to counter the best bowlers in the world.”Many former players have been prophesying that this could be the first time India may come back with a Test series win Down Under, considering the depletion of talent that Australia have had to endure post their ball-tampering scandal. But, Whatmore believes that India have to be wary of the threat Australia pose at home, even without David Warner and Steve Smith.

“At this level, you cannot take any team for granted. Australia are without Smith and Warner, so their bowlers need to put in that extra effort. India too have a good bowling attack. Whoever bats well will have the upper hand.”The 64-year-old also feels that the absence of their two gun batsmen will be an opportunity for others to make an impact. “When you have established players in the ranks, others don’t get many chances. I am sure some will make this count. This is how the game evolves.”

Ponting had singled out Usman Khawaja as one of those aforementioned players, citing his solid record at home. Whatmore too backed that Khawaja to deliver, while elaborating that the southpaw had shown good form in the recent past. “Khawaja is a much-improved cricketer, he is a lot more fitter. He did well against Pakistan (in UAE two months ago). Let’s see how he does against India.”