Karthik keeps focus on cementing place before World Cup

CHENNAI : Dinesh Karthik is happy to again be in the scheme of things for India in shorter formats. He wants to capitalise on every opportunity he gets to try to be part of India’s team for the World Cup next year. The stumper-batsman is pleased to have helped India level the T20I series in Australia and backs Virat Kohli & Co to do well in the Tests Down Under.

“It feels very good. I am very happy to be playing for an India as a middle-order batsman. I have not made any big changes to my batting. I am just trying to take the game deep and see how far I am able to absorb pressure.“It feels good to play under pressure. When you win a match for the country, you feel good. I always enjoy being there at the end and doing the job for my team.”

Dinesh Karthik during a training session

on Wednesday | D SAMPATHKUMAR

Karthik was impressive in that aspect during Nidahas Trophy in March. He showed that he could switch gears with finesse during the Australia T20Is as well. But Karthik wasn’t able to replicate the same type of form in the Test call-ups he’d earned this year (Afghanistan and England).

“There have been ups and downs. It is not been an easy scenario, but that is the way international cricket is all about. Success is not going to come to you easily. You have to fight, work hard and keep improving your skills. That’s my focus.”

Karthik’s methodology behind adapting to situations while he’s batting is quite the spontaneous one, going by his own words. The competition for the middle-order spots in the team has also spurred more innovation from his side.“Manufacturing attacking shots has never been a problem for me.

It’s all about executing them judiciously. Healthy competition also helps you to improve your skills. If you are not mentally strong it pushes you down,” he said.

With Rishabh Pant taking over the gloves from Karthik in Australia after the West Indies T20Is, one might tend to infer that the veteran has slipped in the wicketkeeping pecking order. But Karthik explained that his outfield skills were the reason behind Pant being handed the gauntlet Down Under.

“The grounds there are bigger, and the management wanted a better fielder. They were happy with the way I kept against West Indies. They had a valid reason in Australia.”The 33-year-old feels that Kohli is perhaps the one among the biggest sources of inspiration in the India dressing room.

“He leads from the front. Off the field, he is probably the one who works the hardest. You can see the way he has improved, apart from the results India have produced under him. He is a top-notch captain and a role model. I expect him to do well in the Test series.”

Though there has been constant scrutiny of Ravi Shastri the coach, Karthik believes that he’s the right fit for the job. “He is someone who gives you lot of confidence. He has the knack for motivating players, and the ability to get the best out of a player.”