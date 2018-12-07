Australia reach 117/4 at tea on day 2 of first Test against India

By PTI

ADELAIDE: Australia were 117 for 4 at tea in their first innings on the second day of the opening Test against India here on Friday. Peter Handscomb and Travis Head were batting on 33 and 17 respectively at the tea break.

Earlier in the morning, India's first innings lasted just one delivery on Friday with Mohammed Shami being dismissed the first ball of the day bowled by Josh Hazlewood.

The visitors were 250 for 9 at close on Thursday after opting to bat.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 250 all out in 88 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 123; Josh Hazlewood 3/52).

Australia 1st Innings: 117 for 4 from 55 overs (Usman Khawaja 28, Peter Handscomb batting 33; Ishant Sharma 1/17, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/38)