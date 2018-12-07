Home Sport Cricket

Australia reach 117/4 at tea on day 2 of first Test against India

After the visitors were bowled out on the first delivery of Day 2, Australia managed a slow and steady start.

Published: 07th December 2018 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli, Peter Handscombe

Australia's batsman Peter Handscomb (R) walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket as India's Virat Kohli celebrates during day two of the first Test cricket match. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

ADELAIDE: Australia were 117 for 4 at tea in their first innings on the second day of the opening Test against India here on Friday. Peter Handscomb and Travis Head were batting on 33 and 17 respectively at the tea break.

Earlier in the morning, India's first innings lasted just one delivery on Friday with Mohammed Shami being dismissed the first ball of the day bowled by Josh Hazlewood.

The visitors were 250 for 9 at close on Thursday after opting to bat.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 250 all out in 88 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 123; Josh Hazlewood 3/52).

Australia 1st Innings: 117 for 4 from 55 overs (Usman Khawaja 28, Peter Handscomb batting 33; Ishant Sharma 1/17, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/38)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Australia test series india vs australia Australia vs India India vs Australia Tea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp