Ranji Trophy: 21-year-old MP opener Ajay Rohera creates world record for highest first-class debut score

Published: 08th December 2018 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh's Ajay Rohera celebrates after making a world record for slamming the highest first-class score on debut an unbeaten 267 against Hyderabad in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B in Indore Saturday Dec. 8 2018. | PTI

By PTI

INDORE: Rookie Madhya Pradesh opener Ajay Rohera on Saturday etched his name in the record books by slamming the highest first-class score on debut, an unbeaten 267 against Hyderabad in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B game here.

21-year-old Rohera's 267 not out is a world record.

The record was earlier held by former Mumbai stalwart Amol Muzumdar, who had hit 260 versus Haryana at Faridabad in 1994.

Mazumdar took to Twitter to congratulate the young batsman.

Courtesy Rohera's 345-ball knock, which comprised 21 fours and five sixes, Madhya Pradesh declared their first-innings at a mammoth 562/4 in response to Hyderabad's first innings score of 124.

Madhya Pradesh bowlers then gave Rohera a winning gift by bundling out Hyderabad for 185 in their second essay for an emphatic innings and 253 run victory.

An elated Rohera, who was adjudged man of the match, later described his innings as a memorable one.

"It is a great feeling for me as a debutant. It is a memorable innings for my association (team). I'll try and continue to bat (in the same way ahead)" Rohera told PTI over phone.

The right-handed wicket-keeper batsman also had another reason to celebrate as he became the highest individual scorer for Madhya Pradesh surpassing J P Yadav's 265.

